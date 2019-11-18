Northeast Iowa farmers continue to be stymied by the weather, with only 3.6 days suitable for field work. Only East-Central Iowa had fewer at 3.5.
The Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report for the week ending Nov. 17, shows that only 58 percent of the Northeast corn crop had been harvested. Statewide that figure was 77 percent.
Snowfall in the first part of the slowed harvest activities in parts of the state, limiting farmers on average to 4.7 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service.
“Propane shortages continued to be a challenge for farmers across the state as they try to dry down their corn crop due to high moisture content,” the report says.
Moisture content of the field corn being harvested was at 20 percent.
At 77 percent harvested statewide, corn is 10 days behind last year and 12 days behind the 5-year average.
Statewide, 95 percent of the soybean crop has been harvested, more than one week behind average.
According to State Climatologist Justin Gilsan, “Above average snowfall was reported across much of the state with locations in central and eastern Iowa observing up to six inches. Colder than normal conditions continued, especially in eastern Iowa where departures of up to 16 degrees below average were reported. Iowa’s average temperature was 25.1 degrees, 11.5 degrees below normal.”
Snow moved across Iowa beginning Sunday, Nov. 11, into Monday, Nov. 11. Cedar Falls reported the most accumulation at 4.8 inches. The statewide average was 2 inches.
That was followed by frigid temperatures with highs in tht mid-teens, anywhere from 20 to 40 degrees below normal, Glisan reported. Several locations reported daytime record minimum high temperatures.
“A large dome of Canadian high pressure dominated the Midwest into Tuesday (12th) as temperatures plummeted, breaking more than 80 low temperature records for the date across the state,” he wrote. “Gusty southerly winds helped daytime highs rebound slightly in southern Iowa though snowpack across central and eastern Iowa held readings in the teens.
“Another fast moving system propagated through Iowa on Wednesday (13th) with a wintery mix observed in west-central Iowa and light snow reported through the evening hours across northern Iowa. The highest snow totals were reported in northeastern Iowa with Elkader (Clayton County) and Fayette (Fayette County) observing two inches. Daytime temperatures remained in the low to mid 30s.
“Low temperatures into Thursday (14th) morning fell into the upper teens and low 20s. Mostly sunny conditions were reported across the state through the day with highs reaching into the mid to upper 30s. Dry conditions continued into Friday (15th) with unseasonable warmth across the state’s western two-thirds. Highs reached into the mid 50s while the remaining snowpack in eastern Iowa helped hold temperatures in the 40s.
“The average statewide high was 50 degrees, four degrees above normal. Warmer air over the existing snowpack led to foggy conditions into Saturday (16th) morning with overnight lows remaining above average for much of Iowa.”