The Northeast Iowa harvest continues to be frustrated by weather. The region experienced only 2.9 days that were suitable for fieldwork last week, the lowest in the state, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Northeast Iowa’s 73 percent of the corn for grain crop has been harvested, also the lowest total in the state.
Statewide, rain and recent snow melt across Iowa delayed harvest and other fieldwork progress as farmers were held to 4.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Nov. 24.
Propane shortages across the state remain an issue as farmers try to dry their corn due to high moisture content.
Statewide, 86 percent of the corn for grain crop has been harvested, 10 days behind last year and two weeks behind the five-year average. Producers in the Northwest, North Central and Southeast Districts have harvested 90 percent or more of their expected crop, while harvest in the Northeast and South Central Districts were below 80 percent complete.
Moisture content of field corn being harvested for grain was at 19 percent.
Livestock producers have been feeding hay and continue to allow cattle to graze on corn stalks. The increase in temperatures this past week reduced stress on livestock.
After six consecutive reporting periods of colder than normal conditions across the state, unseasonable warmth returned to Iowa, according to State Climatologist Justin Gilsan. The statewide average temperature was 36.7 degrees, 2.4 degrees above normal with positive departures of up to six degrees in northwestern Iowa.
Wetter than normal conditions were also reported across much of the state. Rainfall totals were around 0.60 inch above average in north-central Iowa. Southeastern Iowa observed precipitation deficits ranging from 0.20 inch to 0.40 inch.