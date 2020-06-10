OELWEIN — The mobile food truck will distribute food boxes to area residents today in the city parking lot behind Ace Hardware in a drive-through procession.
Participants will enter at the north entrance by Advanced Automotive and the VFW. Persons should not come before 5 p.m. Volunteers will direct traffic and show persons where to park, but persons should not get out of vehicles. Due to the coronavirus pandemic everyone should continue practicing social distancing.
Volunteers will come to each vehicle to take participant’s name, number in household and zip code only. Persons should have a clean area in the vehicle ready to place the boxes. Multiple families are allowed per vehicle if there is room for them and their food boxes. There will be no parking in the Community Plaza parking lot, as this will be the food distribution point.