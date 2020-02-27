FAIRBANK — Northwestern College’s A cappella Choir will perform at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank at 7 p.m., Monday, March 9. Admission is free.
The choir from the Orange City, Iowa, college is on its spring tour through Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois and eastern Iowa during its spring tour.
Its touring program includes songs in a variety of texts, languages and styles that focus on love, loss, celebration, humor, commitment and God’s grace. “Praise to the Lord,” “O Salutaris Hostia” and “Ezekiel Saw de Wheel” are among the ensemble’s repertoire. Several songs will feature solos by choir members, and the concert will close with the choir’s traditional “Beautiful Savior.”
The 42-member A cappella Choir is directed by Dr. Thomas Holm, professor of music at Northwestern. The ensemble has performed across the U.S. and abroad.