DECORAH — Vesterheim, the national Norwegian-American museum and heritage center, has announced the Folk Art School schedule for 2020 and registration is open at vesterheim.org. Classes include painting and rosemaling, fiber arts, woodworking, knifemaking, metalworking, Nordic cooking, jewelry making, Norwegian language, and more. There are also special workshops and programs for youth and families.
Instructors come from all over the country, and two teachers are coming this year from Norway.
Mona Stenseth Erlandsen will teach two sessions of “Re-thinking Rosemaling” on July 18-22 and July 27-31. She is a Norwegian fine artist based in Telemark. Her passion for Scandinavian heritage and folklore helps set her apart in the Norwegian art/design/retail industry.
Also teaching two sessions on July 18-22 and July 27-31, Kristi Nilsen will offer “Knitted Sjonaleist.” A sjonaleist is an ankle sock belonging to the historical folk costume of Hardanger and Voss in Norway. In this advanced knitting class students will learn all the different techniques needed to make their own pair.
Nilsen lives in Bergen, Norway. She has a master's degree from the University of Bergen, and is educated as a craft teacher from Bergen College of Education. She is an advanced knitter and handspinner, and she also enjoys embroidery and tablet weaving.
Find more information, a complete list of classes, and registration options at vesterheim.org.
