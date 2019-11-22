Nothing says love like bovine birthday greetings

OELWEIN — Some folks enjoy celebrating birthdays quietly and just spending the day in reflection. Others get pranked, like Mary Thomas did on Thursday.
Mary is a familiar smiling face at Vogel Insurance at the corner of West Charles and First Avenue SW, across from the bowling alley. But as she arrived at work Thursday morning, her face was anything but smiling.
“I wasn’t too happy,” Mary said of the discovery of the giant, white-face Hereford statue on a trailer parked across the street from Vogel’s front door with the sign advertising, “Holy Cow! Happy Birthday Mary!”
Mary enjoys celebrating her birthday like anyone else, but the broadcast caught her completely off guard. As soon as she saw the sign advertised Randall’s Stop ‘N Shop in Hudson, she knew who the culprit was.
“My daughter Amy lives in Hudson and this was from her, although I think my son-in-law may have been the instigator,” Mary said. “My son Mitch sent flowers.”
The sign was the talk of the day around town. Even though Mary refused to step into the limelight and have her photo taken with the humongous birthday greeting, she had a lot of well-wishers stop in the office and wish her happy birthday.
“A couple of them said, ‘Somebody must love you very much,’ and that kind of mellowed me out a bit,” Mary said. When asked if it is a milestone birthday, she quipped, “Aren’t they all?”
Mary said she will likely celebrate with friends, maybe over the weekend. As for daughter Amy, she may want to steer clear of her mom for a few days, and that’s no bull.