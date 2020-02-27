INDEPENDENCE —Financial and planning assistance is available to implement habitat for upland birds, butterflies, bees, and more on farms throughout Iowa.
Fields that are eligible would be fields or areas of fields that are hay and haying is no longer needed, areas that are not being used for anything specific (old farmsteads, fallow ground, etc), or areas that are being under-utilized (poor crop soil, poor hay, poor grazing areas).
Other possible practices could be to enhance and improve existing (non-CRP) native areas through prescribed burning, well-timed herbicide spraying, interseeding more prairie species, etc.
Diverse native prairies are important components of upland bird and pollinator habitat. Providing more milkweed and native wildflower/forb plants can greatly improve monarch butterfly and native bee habitat. This type of habitat also provides great brood-rearing habitat for our uplands birds, like pheasants.
There are also opportunities to create wetlands, clean out old oxbows/river-scars, improve your grazing pasture, improve the productivity of your cropland by using no-till and cover crops, tree removal or thinning in timber, etc.
Applications are made through EQIP (Environmental Quality Incentives Program) and ranked on a competitive basis but payments for an approved contract could provide 75-90% of your cost to implement the project.
If you are interested in creating habitat or helping wildlife on these areas, and you have ground in Benton, Buchanan, Linn, and Tama counties, please call Allie Rath at (319) 330-6015 or email at arath@pheasantsforever.org. If your ground is outside of these counties, visit your local Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) office to ask about eligible practices/programs.
Deadline to apply for the next round of possible funding is March 20.