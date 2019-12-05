WEST UNION — Nutrien Ag Solutions in West Union has major expansion projects coming up in the near future.
The two-phase plan will include construction of a new bulk chemical warehouse facility and a new seed storage warehouse, according to Branch Manager Kennon Gumm.
Phase I of the plan has begun and entails the construction of a 120-foot by 80-foot heated building. Inside the building there will be 26 separate chemical storage lines with automatic dispensing.
In a diked area outside the building, there will a new liquid nitrogen and starter fertilizer tank with 140,000-gallon storage capacity.
This project is slated for completion in April of 2020.
In a year or two the phase II of the project should get started and will involve the addition of two half-million gallon storage tanks outside the new building.
Additions that have already been made include a bulk soybean treating facility north of the office building that holds four varieties of beans.
It holds 2,000 bushels of each variety or 8,000 bushels of soybeans total.
“As our business grows, we have just outgrown our current facilities for chemical and seed,” Gumm said. “It’s a matter of better service for the customer. These additions will mean a better flow and we will be able to move the product quicker.”
He said the additions will triple or perhaps quadruple the capacity for the West Union location.
“The load lines are going to be four-inch lines so that should speed things up quite a bit,” Gumm said.
He explained that as customers are picking up more sprayer ready loads of chemicals they have programmed recipes in an automated, computer-driven system.
“This means a shorter time frame for our customers. It will basically be like the old system with common knowledge chemicals but faster, two times as quick,” Gumm said.
Gumm said the additions will mean adding employees down the road. Currently there are 18 full-time and eight part-time employees at the West Union and Garnavillo locations. Gumm predicts that will go up to 23 full-time and 10 part-time employees.
“We were running out of warehouse space. The tanks will free that up. The whole purpose is to increase productivity for the customer. Keeping them going is basically what this is all about,” Gumm said.
Crop Production Services (CPS) became Nutrien Ag Solutions in July of 2018 following the merger of its parent company, Agrium, with PotashCorp, and a subsequent rebranding of the merged corporation to Nutrien.
“Since we’ve been here we’ve seen tremendous growth. My first year here I saw a need for a new modernized chemical building,” Gumm said.