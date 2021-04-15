Sometimes an idea comes to you while looking for Clorox wipes, and you run with it. That’s how Oelwein’s latest redemption center, O-Town Cans, came to be for Christina Edmonds and her partner Shawn Bentley, who co-own it and O-Town Discounts and More with Anthony Ricchio.
They opened in late February at 330 S. Frederick Ave., in the 10,000 square-foot former Carpet Corner and Walker Construction. Redemption customers should bring their items to the west or back of their newly repaired and renovated building.
“It's closer to downtown," Edmonds said of the new location, noting the ease of foot traffic. "Just being up closer into town is a huge benefit for both businesses.”
Back in early 2020, Ricchio began O-Town Discounts — first calling it O-Town Hobbies — at 1600 S. Frederick Ave., where it and later O-Town Cans operated until moving to 330 S. Frederick in late January.
It was because of the coronavirus pandemic and that Ricchio offered Clorox wipes that Edmonds' partner, Bentley, became a repeat customer.
After a local can redemption closed, locals had been driving to Independence to get their deposits back. Bentley and Edmonds decided to add a can redemption.
Edmonds and Bentley partnered up with Ricchio in May, operating O-Town Cans out of a building behind the store, and working for both.
Ricchio and Bentley's time was largely occupied by outside employers.
So Edmonds, with a background in hospitality and rental property, found herself and recently-graduated daughter, Faith, providing much of the labor to expand the Discount store hours. Ricchio assisted Edmonds in filing the paperwork to get O-Town Cans started, including through the Department of Natural Resources.
“As soon as people found out we opened, we were just swarmed,” Edmonds said.
Opening during the pandemic meant the wearing of personal protective equipment and allowing fewer customers in the building at once.
DERECHO BRINGS OPPORTUNITY
After the August derecho blew through the area and left a hole in the roof, the building had been condemned and the roof tarped.
“We needed a bigger place, and ... didn’t want to have to move (out of town)," Bentley said.
O-Town Discounts and More closed on a revolving loan from the city of Oelwein in November. Other local entities that helped them channel the USDA funds to repair and renovate the 10,000 square-foot building included Oelwein City Council, Oelwein Chamber and Area Development and its board, Steve Holland at Community Bank of Oelwein, and Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission.
With the loan in place, they set to work to undo the water damage and restore the building.
“We put a brand new roof on it,” Bentley said. They redid the drywall, replaced the insulation and installed new interior LED lights, removed a divider to open the showroom, and “gave it a whole facelift from one end to the other.”
“We took a building that the city knew was going to be demolished and saved it,” Bentley said. “We’re going to own (it).”
The co-owners join a growing downtown area with Bowers Discount Store just to the north and a new Dollar General store planned in the same area.
O-TOWN CANS
O-Town Cans has filed paperwork to do redemptions for Fareway and Casey’s. Informally, other stores also have referred customers for returns.
They can offer refunds only if they have an agreement with the distributor for the company that sells a given brand of container.
“Each distributor only picks up certain brands, Pepsi only picks up Pepsi brands,” she said. “We take all major brands."
What they can't refund, they recycle. "A lot of people tell us to just recycle them.”
Edmonds expressed surprise at “how much work it is and how little you get for it.”
“You only get one penny per can (out of the nickel deposit), so if you have a $1,000 bill (refund), you only made $200 off of that $1,000." It takes a lot of recycling to pay wages, the mortgage and utilities.
Learning which cans go into which distributors when some distributors "take seventy different brands of cans," she estimated would take a year.
The counting of cans can be intensive, such as trailer loads for town fireworks. Counting a trailer of over 33,000 cans took two weeks, she said.
Cans and bottles should be clean. Glass should be in an open box or tote for consideration of employee safety. For a can refund, do not crush. The business reserves the right to refuse service, she said.
She has to keep up with regulations to know how to operate, from state standards to DNR regulations and public health recommendations.
As much work as it may be, she prizes providing the service.
“It helps people be able to recycle their cans in town and also brings a much needed business to Oelwein,” she said.
CAUSES
O-Town Discounts has given to several causes benefiting the community including distributing donations as Easter baskets to locals in a pinch, and funds for derecho victims. The store continues collecting used, standard musical instruments for donation to the Oelwein Schools band program which Faith began as a school project. They have donated to benefits for a few Oelwein citizens or natives, Zach Reaves (d. Jan. 2, 2020) and his 9-year-old son Ace Reaves, (d. July 19, 2020), the Kaiden Estling memorial fund at West Central (d. June 28, 2018). They've given for silent auctions such as Whitetails Unlimited and Ducks Unlimited.
O-Town Cans is open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. O-Town Discounts and More is open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 12-6 p.m.