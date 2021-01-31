O-Town moves uptown

OELWEIN — O-Town Discounts & More owner Anthony Ricchio has moved the business closer to the heart of downtown Oelwein. Over the weekend, Ricchio and a hard-working crew successfully beat the snowstorm and got everything transferred from 1600 S. Frederick Ave. to the new location at 330 S. Frederick Ave. The building formerly housed Walker Construction/Carpet Corner for many years.
Ricchio said it will be a week before the new store is ready to open to customers, however, the can redemption part of the business will be open beginning Tuesday, Feb. 2, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Redemption customers should bring their items to the west side of the new building.
Ricchio said he is excited to be part of the growing downtown area with Bowers Discount Store just to the north and a new Dollar General store planned in the same area. He asks customers to please bear with him as they work to get the new store all set up. Look for more on this business move in an upcoming issue of the Oelwein Daily Register.