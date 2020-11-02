It’s an understatement to say that 2020 has not been a normal year. A normal year would have seen more activity in the city’s downtown district, more celebrations in parks, more parades, more prosperity, and in general, more people. But 2020 has changed the way we work, play, shop, educate, and even worship.
For the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office, it has been a year of changing plans and finding ways to keep a positive focus for businesses through adverse times. Local businesses that were shuttered by governor’s orders earlier in the pandemic have since re-opened and OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard reminds the public that it is important to support them as much as possible.
“This COVID — if we have learned anything from this, it is to appreciate what we have locally,” Howard had said earlier this year.
Normally, OCAD would be showing its appreciation at the annual Community Awards during a Business After 5 event, traditionally held in October at the Plaza. However, a social gathering of that size would not be possible given the pandemic situation.
Not willing to totally scrap the Community Awards, Howard decided the recognitions could be presented individually to businesses, organizations and individuals at their locations.
“The awards are a big deal for our businesses, and we want to give them some recognition,” she said.
Seven awards in all were presented the last week in October, with Howard and OCAD Board members visiting businesses and individuals to make the presentations.
Community Booster of the Year went to T & T BBQ, Jeremy Lockard was named OCAD Volunteer of the Year, Kwik Star received Congenial Business of the Year, ICE Manufacturing, a new local industry was named Industry of the Year, Northeast Iowa Dance Academy (NIDA) received Most Improved/Expansion of the Year, Fareway was named Business of the Year, and the Oelwein Volleyball Team earned the Community Volunteer of the Year.
Howard said it is times like this that make it all the more evident for the community to support its local businesses. “Think of what it would be like if we didn’t have them,” she said.