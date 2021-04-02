OCAD director says PPP extension may help local employers and self-employed

OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard received information Thursday morning regarding extension of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and suggests employers and those who are self-employed check to see if they can benefit from any of the provisions. Howard also suggests contacting your banker or accountant to see if you qualify for any additional funds that are being offered.
More money for the self-employed
Those who are self-employed, a gig worker, or any other sole proprietor who file a Schedule C, can now get a bigger PPP loan. Persons can now calculate their maximum loan amount based on the gross income instead of the bottom line of your Schedule C.
“This means—in almost every case—that you can get more money,” Howard explained. “What if you’ve already applied for—and received—a PPP loan using only your net income? Can you go back and get the higher amount? No. But hold on—while this change isn’t retroactive, many are lobbying to have it made retroactive.”
Meanwhile, Howard said those who haven’t applied for a first or second PPP forgivable loan, can now apply using a formula based on gross income.
PPP extended
The deadline to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has been extended. On March 30 President Biden signed a law extending the deadline to apply for a PPP loan to May 31 for the first or second or both. So, those didn’t apply for the first PPP loan or second PPP loan, still can.
PPP second loans can happen faster
Persons who only recently applied for a first draw PPP loan, might have been frustrated by being told they had to wait until their first PPP loan forgiveness period was up—typically eight weeks—to apply for the second. That appears to no longer be the case. Howard is checking with the SBA and some PPP lenders to see if they are now waiving the eight-week requirement. She will let everyone who emails her know what she finds out.
Shuttered Venue Grants now available
Howard said after a long wait, the SBA is just about to open up applications for a brand new program offering grants—not loans—to “live venue” businesses that were forced to shut down due to COVID.
“These included movie theatres, live entertainment, museums, performing arts, and talent representatives. Grants are available for up to 45% of your gross earned revenue, and you can apply for up to $10 million. Two billion dollars has been reserved just for small operators with up to 50 full-time employees. Applications are set to open April 8,” she said.
Restaurant help
The Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF), part of Biden’s American Rescue Plan, provides grants—not loans—to restaurants with 20 or fewer locations.
“You can get up to $5 million per location, up to a total of $10 million,” Howard said. “The amount is determined by subtracting 2020 sales from 2019 revenues. You will apply through the SBA but applications are not yet open.”
Howard said persons can email her with questions or more information at: dhoward@oelwein.com.