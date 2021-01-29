Oelwein Chamber and Area Development (OCAD) is seeking support from local citizens in the form of individual memberships.
OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard said the area of individual memberships has never really been explored before, although the Chamber has always had them available.
“It’s a personal category where people can help support the efforts of OCAD. Currently, we have about 35 personal members from households and we would like to see more take an interest in becoming members,” Howard said.
The normally $140 per household membership is being offered through Feb. 26 for $100, a significant discount.
Howard said personal members are added to the OCAD email list and will learn of new developments, business news, upcoming events, as well as personal development and hobby classes offered through NICC at the RAMS Center, as some of the perks of membership.
“Without members, we wouldn’t be here right now,” Howard said candidly. “COVID-19 has shut down all of our major fundraisers so far. These fundraisers like Party in the Park, help support other events, as well as efforts to retain and recruit businesses.”
Howard said she is hoping to hear from individuals interested in joining OCAD and being part of the informed community while helping support efforts of the organization. Persons can contact OCAD staff or a board member to learn more or to become a member. The office is located at 6 S. Frederick Ave., and the number to call is 319-283-1105.