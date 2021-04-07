The Party in the Park summer series will resume for 2021 starting June 10 with artist Richie Lee and the Fabulous 50’s headlining, the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development announced Tuesday.
OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard said the resumption is possible because of “people getting vaccinated and things loosening up a little bit.”
“We are still requesting people wear masks and social distance,” Howard added. “If people are uncomfortable being around people, we still recommend that they not attend the event. We felt since it’s an outdoor event, people could safely attend, and there’s enough room to social distance and stay in the groups they were with.”
The 2020 Woman of the Year will also be announced, as pandemic-related safety concerns led organizers to cancel the event last year. OCAD will host the 2021 Ladies Night Out event later in the fall, and will announce this year’s selection there, Howard indicated.
Miss Oelwein will also potentially be announced at the June 10 Party in the Park.
Activities will last from 5-8 p.m. at Plaza Park on West Charles Street.
Food vendor space is “not completely filled,” Howard said.
Vendors lined up include: T & T BBQ, shaved ice from The Brain Freezer (shaved ice), pies from Grace United Methodist Church Women, Italian sandwiches from Angie Leo, and selections from Pizza Ranch.
If wishing to vend, call the chamber at 319-283-1105 — “because we don’t want to duplicate what we already have,” Howard explained.
Prize drawings will be held each hour. Persons must be present to win.
No children’s activities will be provided owing to the ongoing increased sanitation requirements, Howard indicated.
Kids and adults will be eligible for prizes.
General prize sponsors include Birdnow Motor Trade, CJMS Stained Glass, Ken’s Electric, Lumber Ridge Home Source and Ridihalgh, Fuelling, Snitker, Weber & Co.
Children’s prizes are sponsored by the Party in the Park Committee.
Although the committee is in place, anyone wishing to volunteer may also call OCAD.
“We don’t refuse anybody if they want to help,” Howard said.
MISS OELWEIN FORMS AVAILABLE
If qualified candidate entries are received for Miss Oelwein, she too will be announced at the June 10 Party in the Park. Applications are available at Oelwein High School and the OCAD office and are due Wednesday, May 21. Candidates must live in the Oelwein Community School District and be 16 by Aug. 12, 2021.
SPONSORS
Party in the Park event sponsors include Ashley Industrial Molding, MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center, East Penn Manufacturing, the OCAD Positively Oelwein Committee, Veridian Credit Union, Transco Railway Products, BCHC Family Medicine Oelwein, Miller’s Construction Inc., Scheel’s Professional Lawn Care, KOEL, Oelwein Daily Register, Corner Market & Greenhouse, the city of Oelwein and OCAD.
Kyle Scheel, who owns Scheel’s Professional Lawn Care, helps maintain Plaza Park, Corner Market fills the planters and Miller’s Construction maintains the shelter.
{div id=”i4c-dialogs-container”} {/div}
{div id=”i4c-dialogs-container”} {/div}