The Oelwein Cool Clovers 4-H club will meet on Saturday, March 7. Youth ages kindergarten through 12th grade can sign up at the meeting, in the library meeting room starting at 1 p.m.
"4-H offers opportunities such as community service, hands-on learning, conferences and camps," said County Youth Coordinator Michele Kelly with Fayette County Iowa State Extension.
In the philosophies underlying those opportunities, 4-H aims to prepare Iowa’s youth to be successful, contributing members of society while empowering them to reach their full potential through youth-adult partnerships and research-based experiences.
With questions, call Kelly at the Fayette County Extension, 563-425-3331.