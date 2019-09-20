A 2000 Oelwein High School graduate whose distinguished medical career includes deployment to Afghanistan and a longtime Huskies principal encouraged today’s students to explore their opportunities and take advantage of what their community is offering.
“Things happen unexpectedly,” Dr. Samuel M. Peik, Class of 2000, told the students attending the induction of himself and Dr. Timothy W. Gilson, Class of 1982, on Friday into the Oelwein Academic Hall of Fame.
“Anyone who says life happens in a straight line, they are probably one of two things: They’re either lucky that it worked out that way, or they’re lying because it didn’t actually work out that way,” Peik said.
So, do what you can to be ready for these experiences, challenge yourself to be curious about the world around you no matter where you are, and look at adversity as something to rise above and move past, as an opportunity, he said.
Gilson, who was Oelwein’s principal from 1994 to 2006, said the school district is full of people who have chosen the lives of educators because they “relish the chance to help (young people) be successful in whatever current path they choose.”
For more than a decade he witnessed “firsthand the dedicated faculty and staff that call Oelwein schools their home,” Gilson said. “And even 13 years removed, now I’m still proud as heck and honored to call this place part of my home.”
Although he is now a professor at the University of Northern Iowa, he and his family still live in Oelwein, because “we knew this was a great place to live” and raise children, he said.
Gilson stressed the importance of Oelwein’s educators and a supportive community.
“Neither Dr. Peik nor myself, nor any person, achieves any success in life without a firm foundation created by the people and the opportunities they receive,” he said.
According to biographies provided by the Hall of Fame selection committee, Gilson is currently a professor of educational leadership at the University of Northern Iowa.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in teaching, ACS in superintendency and EdD in educational leadership from UNI. He earned his master’s in educational administration from Northwest Missouri State University.
Gilson’s career — which included teaching, coaching and administrator positions — took him to Wisconsin and elsewhere in Iowa before returning in 1994 to Oelwein when he was hired as the high school principal. He served in that role until 2006.
At UNI, Gilson leads the Educational Leadership Department, through which he works with aspiring principals and teachers in international schools through a graduate program that he founded in 2013.
Outside of his school commitments, Gilson is a past member and president of the Mercy Hospital Board of Directors, and a former member of the Oelwein Exchange Club. He is active in the Knights of Columbus and continues his work as a member of the Oelwein Civil Service Commission.
Gilson also had been the voice of the Huskies for Friday night football games and summer baseball for many years.
Peik’s medical career spans military and private sector service.
He earned degrees from the University of Iowa, Johns Hopkins University and the University of Virginia.
After medical school he, completed residencies at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research and at the Uniformed Services University.
During his eight years on active military duty, he was promoted to the rank of major and served as a command surgeon, hospital department chief, clinical capability manager, and Stability Sector Lead.
Peik deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and was presented the Bronze Star and Defense Meritorious Service medals.
Following his military service, he worked in corporate medicine as a global health advisor for GlaxoSmithKline and corporate medical director for Comcast NBCUniversal.
Peik also has run his own medical consulting business and published several peer-reviewed scientific articles.
Additional community service for Peik has included been appointed to faculty roles at Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health and Meharry Medical College.
Peik has been active in non-profits as a board member of the Greater Philadelphia Business Coalition on Health and was named a fellow of both the American College of Preventive Medicine and the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine. For his contributions, he received the National Resident Award and Rising Star Award from the American College of Preventive Medicine.