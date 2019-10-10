Rainfall in Oelwein was above the statewide average last month, which was the 15th wettest September on record for Iowa.
Oelwein received 7.15 inches, according readings from the weather monitoring station in the northwest part of the city.
Northeast Iowa, however, averaged 8.75 inches for the month, which is 5.4 inches above normal, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture.
The state averaged 6.17 inches, or 2.79 inches above normal, tying 1887 for the 15th wettest September on record, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Water Summary Update released Thursday.
All drought designations have been removed from the state.
“The drier summer months have been offset by a very wet September,” said Tim Hall, DNR’s coordinator of hydrology resources. “These conditions mean that we are headed into winter in good shape from a groundwater perspective.”
While these conditions are good for the overall water supply as Iowa heads into the winter, continued saturated soils continue to make the state vulnerable to flooding conditions should fall rains become more pronounced, according to Hall.
The wetness also has further delayed the harvest.
“Harvest is off to a slow start since much of the state received heavy rainfalls this weekend,” said Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report released Monday. “We need several consecutive days of dry conditions and seasonal temperatures to give farmers time to make significant progress in their fields.”
As of Monday, only 5 percent of the state’s soybean crop and 3 percent of the corn crop had been harvested.
The National Weather Service is forecasting breezy weather with temperatures in the mid-40s to low-30s through the weekend with a 20-percent chance of rain Monday night and a 10-percent chance of snow on Tuesday.
According to data from the northwest Oelwein weather monitoring station, the hottest day of the month was Sept. 18, when the high temperature reached 97.7. The average temperature in September was 68.3.
Other findings in the Iowa DNR’s report include:
• Precipitation totals for the month varied from 2.44 inches at Sheldon to nearly 14 inches in Dubuque.
• Iowa temperatures averaged 68.2 degrees, or 5 degrees above normal, making this September the ninth warmest on record.
• Estherville reported the month’s lowest temperature of 41 degrees, two degrees below average.
The report is prepared by technical staff from Iowa DNR, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, IIHR—Hydroscience and Engineering, and the U.S. Geological Survey, in collaboration with Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department.