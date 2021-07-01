When Devin Casey was planning her career path at Oelwein High School, she didn’t picture herself doing manicure and pedicure services, let alone owning her own business. But her career path took a curlicue as she opened her nail salon and spa, Nail Envy on June 1 in the tunnel under the building at 22 S. Frederick Ave. in Oelwein.
“I wanted to be an X-ray tech and eventually specialize in sonography,” Casey said of what she had planned for her future.
In 2016, upon graduation from Capri College in Waterloo, Casey started at Color Divine Salon and Spa in Independence doing “all things cosmetology.” She switched to doing nails full-time in May 2017 until she opened Nail Envy.
“The artistic side of me shines through being a nail technician,” she said. “All the colors, designs, glitter, etc!” The painting and designs intrigue her.
The Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Ambassadors visited her shop Tuesday to congratulate her on opening her business and joining the chamber.
Why her salon?
“The environment is welcoming and friendly and the space is sanitary,” Casey said.
As for chemicals that contact her clientele, Casey uses the “less-harsh” side of the manicuring field toxicity-wise.
“I do the dip powder which is less harsh,” she said — comparing it to acrylics, which is not offered there. The dip powder is advertised to last for three weeks.
“Gel polish is probably my favorite to work with,” she said. “There’s more colors offered and more that I can do with designs.” She uses a gel polish that cures under LED lights rather than under UV.
When people come back for a nail trim, she removes the polish or dip completely — for cleanliness — rather than how acrylics might be done with filing the tip and filling the outgrowth.
A sign advertises spa services.
“Pedicures are more of the spa (service),” she said, listing hot towels and hot stone massages.
The heat from the stone, she says, absorbs more into the muscle than heat from a towel.
The scent in her shop some of the Ambassadors noticed was actually the Scentsy products of her sister, Danielle Hartmann, to whom she refers business.
Nail Envy is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday; however, Devin schedules by appointment only. To schedule, call or text 319-238-2790, or find Nail Envy on Facebook.