Oelwein is applying to join the North Iowa Cedar League, which would mean leaving the Northeast Iowa Conference by the 2021-22 school year.
At Monday’s School Board meeting, Superintendent Josh Ehn presented research regarding the conferences and Oelwein’s situation, leaving the board to answer the question of whether to petition the NICL for membership.
The NICL, in addition to greater parity in enrollment and economic status, offers an all-conference speech festival and conference competition for junior high baseball and softball.
"The parents are in favor of it?" board member Julie Williams asked of the conference shift.
"Feedback from the meeting on Wednesday is that the majority of people that came out were in favor of it," Ehn said.
"Kids are in favor of it?" she asked.
"Yes," Ehn said.
"Coaches?"
"Yes."
"I move that we petition the NICL for entry beginning in 2021-22," Williams said.
"I would think we would have an opportunity to back out for a month," Ehn said. All 15 school boards in the NICL will be asked to approve the request, likely next month.
"Schedules for 2021 will start getting built in March. If something changes, it'll have to change quickly," Ehn said.
All six board members voted in favor, Charlene Stocker, Bob Kalb, Dana Bostian, Bob Bouska, Erin Ryan and Williams.
During public comment, Ryan Dietzenbach, a parent of three with the youngest starting school soon, urged the board to have a strong conviction if it decided to change conferences. He applauded Ehn and High School Principal Travis Druvenga for "an excellent job" at last week's informational meeting.
Earlier, Bostian said arts coaches should have been included on the committee established by the board to study the issue. That's when Ehn said the NICL offers an all-conference speech festival, whereas NEIC does not.
A majority of NICL schools also offer junior high baseball and softball, creating an opportunity for conference games and potential cost of hiring coaches.
Oelwein has ranked seventh of seven in the NEIC all-sport trophy listings for the last 10 years. Its most recent conference championships were baseball in 2011-2012, girls golf in 2009-2010 and boys golf in 2007-2008.
The move would not be a “silver bullet” when it comes to winning, Ehn has said, adding that the NICL is a highly competitive conference in its own right — especially in volleyball. The move would not affect football, for which schools are divided into districts designed by the state. It would change the situation for sports such as volleyball and basketball.
Ehn restated many of the economic considerations that he told families last Wednesday:
• Switching to the NICL would save the Oelwein district money in travel costs — from a conservative 25% to 42%.
"In a typical year we spend [$7,132] traveling to NEIC districts. In NICL we would spend [$4,117], a 42% savings in one school year,” he said.
If approved to join the NICL, the conference would split into three divisions with five schools apiece. Oelwein would be with Wapsie Valley, Jesup, Denver and Sumner-Fredericksburg, he said. Those are all within a half-hour travel.
Oelwein would have “cross-over” games between divisions at times, with the furthest being about 90 minutes away.
• A large disparity in enrollment in NEIC schools has grown between the years 2000 and 2018 and will continue to grow, he said.
“[Looking at] NEIC enrollment numbers, in 2000, Oelwein had 1,632 students [for] third in the conference [in size], just a couple hundred behind Waverly at 1,981. Fast forward to 2018: our enrollment was just under 1,200, Waverly’s had gone up to, over 2,261. So in 20 years, we went from 200 kids different to 1,000 kids different.
“In the NEIC, the small schools continue to get smaller, big schools continue to get bigger," Ehn continued. "The standard deviation in 2000 was 232, it’s currently 439, and in two to three years that number’s projected to be somewhere near 600.”
• When it comes to poverty, Oelwein is ranked 14th among all school districts when it comes to the number of students who qualify for free and reduced lunches, Ehn said.