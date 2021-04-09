The Oelwein archery team recently concluded the 2021 Iowa NASP 3D and Bullseye virtual state tournaments.
The Huskies ranked 12 out of 18 teams in the 3D tournament with a score of 1,612 and 71 No. 10s. In the bullseye tournament, Oelwein had a score of 3,220 with 134 10s to place 18th out of 25 teams.
Senior Ashton Beatty posted a 288 score in the bullseye tournament to rank third among the 63 seniors and ninth overall out of 323 competitors. He hit 18 10s. Freshman Mitchell Trumblee shot a 287 with 19 10s, placing third amongst freshmen (out of 97) and 12th overall. Other boys scores in the bullseye tournament included Dylan Moellers and Hunter Woodward (272), Owen Gieselman (268), Leo Dettbarn (265), CJ Beatty (265), Ayden James (264), Max Manske (262), Camden Huffman (258), Brandon Hoover (249), Jonah Wion (229) and Austin Hoover (222).
On the girls side, Santana King posted a 273 with 12 10s to place 90th out of 316, while ranking 19th of 85 freshmen girls. Bailee Craun (258), Aryn Glew (256), Molly Trumblee (252), Gabriella Kirkbride (237) and Alison Steggall (234) all posted scores over 230.
The 3D tournament produced similar results for Ashton Beatty; the senior ranked second among seniors and eighth of 114 in the field while posting a 286 with 19 10s. Mitchell Trumblee (272), Beatty (270), Woodward (264), Huffman (255), James (255) and Dettbarn (252) followed.
On the girls side, Craun posted a 264 with 10 10s. She was 64th out of 121, and 17th out of 32 freshmen. Kirkbride (256), King (251), Molly Trumblee (236) and Alison Steggall (197) followed.