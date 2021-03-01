JESUP — Oelwein high school archers placed second as a team at a tournament hosted by Jesup on Feb. 20.
In the high school division, the team results were: 1. Jesup at 3,284 (131 tens), 2. Aplington-Parkersburg at 3,246 (136 tens), 3. Oelwein at 3,222 (127 tens), 4. Marion at 3220 (131 tens), 5. Bellevue at 3,193 (106 tens), 6. Marquette Catholic 3,144 (104 tens), and 7. Wapsie Valley at 3,120 (98 tens).
Oelwein Team 1 individual results, listed by overall places:
Boys:
4. Mitchell Trumblee: 283 (16 tens)
9. Ashton Beatty: 280 (12 tens)
14. Hunter Woodward: 277 (13 tens)
28. Leo Dettbarn: 269 (14 tens)
31. CJ Beatty: 268 (9 tens)
52. Max Manske: 261 (10 Tens
80. Camden Huffman: 254 (5 Tens)
137. Owen Gieselman: 238 (2 Tens)
Girls:
11. Molly Trumblee: 274 (12 tens)
19. Ayden James: 274 (12 tens)
47. Gabriella Kirkbride: 266 (10 Tens)
54. Santana King: 264 (7 Tens)
87. Aryn Glew: 252 (7 Tens)
186. Alison Steggall: 216 (3 Tens)