The Oelwein Area United Way campaign, themed 2020 Vision, is underway, with a goal of $70,000.
“With the economic climate as it is today, the agencies we support are more in need now than ever,” says a fall fundraising letter from OAUW President Paul Yokas.
The OAUW objective is to support community health and social services by allocating funds from the yearly drive based on need, as determined by the OAUW Board.
The following agencies were served with funds from the 2019 campaign:
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa, Rise Ltd., DARE, Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, Helping Services for Youth and Families, Northeast Iowa Community Action, Oelwein Community Plaza, Parent Share and Support, Riverview Center, Two x Two Kindhearted Kids and Puppet Pals.
Drive co-chairs and members of the board are available to speak with area businesses, industries and schools about OAUW and its impact on the community. Co-chairs are Barb Winter and Joe Bouska, and board members are President Paul Yokas, Vice-President Mike VanDenHul, Treasurer Jon King, Secretary Ashley Chalstrom, along with Jessica Burkhart, Paul Schmitz, Deb Scharnhorst, Sarah Scheel, Ty Vandehaar, Jenna Schares, Kelly Kock, Trent Knudsen, Keisha Kane and Katy Solsma.
For more information, call the OAUW office at 319-283-5350, email OelweinAreaUnitedWay@gmail.com or visit OelweinAreaUnitedWay.com. Persons may also write to or send donations to OAUW at 102 S. Frederick Ave., P.O. Box 547, Oelwein, IA 50662. It is generally not advisable to send cash in the mail.
FOR AGENCIES
Any agency interested in becoming a member of the Oelwein Area United Way should submit the following documents to the Oelwein Area United Way Board of Directors:
1. Letter from the IRS stating the organization’s 501©3 non-profit status
2. Articles of Incorporation and By-laws
3. Equal opportunity statement
4. Current Board roster
5. Staff and volunteer organizational charts
6. Budget forms indicating income and expenses for past and current year
7. Detailed program of objectives
8. Signed contract of the Annual Agreement between the agency and the Oelwein Area United Way
Agencies will also find an application for emergency funding and a Donate Now button on the OAUW website.