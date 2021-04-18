The Oelwein Area United Way Board held its annual budget hearings last week to visit with agencies that are requesting funding for the 2021 year. It is the first time board members have been together in two years, as the pandemic and threat of the spread of COVID-19 caused them to utilitze Zoom meetings last year.
The board approved funding requests for the following agencies, Oelwein Community Plaza, Parents Share and Support, Northeast Iowa Community Action, Puppet Pals and Kindhearted Kids, Girl Scouts, Helping Services for Youth and Families, and R.I.S.E. Ltd.
The goal for this year’s fundraising campaign is set at $60,000. Campaign co-chairs are Joe Bouska and Jennifer Drewelow. Board officers are Mike VanDenHul, president, Katy Solsma-Bell, vice president, Jon King, treasurer and Ashley Chalstrom, secretary.
It was a difficult year in 2020 for the local United Way to do fundraisers, although Restaurant Days, corporate donors and individual donors came through. The board is hoping to have more fundraisers to help make it another successful year.
The annual United Way Kick-Off is held the first Wednesday each September, but secretary Chalstrom said people do not have to wait until September to begin giving. With this year’s theme “Giving is Priceless,” there is no time like the present to plan a gift to Oelwein Area United Way. Donations can be mailed to Oelwein Area United Way, P.O. Box 547, Oelwein, IA 50662.