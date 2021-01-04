Oelwein junior Colton Roete has picked himself up off the mat plenty of times. Its made him into a more tenacious wrestler who impressed his coaches this weekend.
The 170-pounder is 6-5 in his matches this season, not counting forfeits he received. Four of those wins came by pin and one by major decision.
“Roete won twice on Saturday at the Warrior Duals in Central Elkader. He had to rally to get a 6-5 decision over Humbodt’s Tanner McKimmey.
“He has shown great progress from last year,” said Oelwein co-head coach Zach Lamphier. Roete finished his sophomore season 9-23.
Saturday’s match against McKimmey demonstrated how far he’s come.
“He was down early ... and he came back and was really tough on top and scored a lot of points,” Lamphier said. We were really impressed with him.”
Lamphier also praised Roete’s approach to the seaso
“He’s bringing a whole new work ethic and aggression to the room, something that we appreciate,” Lamphier said. “And also he’s become quite the role model on the team too. A lot of the kids look up to him as well.”
Roete’s Saturday had some bumps. Tipton’s Skylar Schmidt, who usually wrestles 182, pinned Colton Roete in 55 seconds. It was his 14th win of the season
Saint Ansgar’s Lorne Isler won a 6-0 decision over Roete.
To wrap up the day, however, Roete pinned East Buchanan’s Nick Stahr at 1:38.