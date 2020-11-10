Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein Band Boosters will be hosting a meeting Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be on Facebook live on the Oelwein Band Boosters Facebook page. Families can log in to watch and find out how to get their student’s Florida trip for free, or reduced. The Boosters will also explain their new fundraiser.

 
 
 