The Oelwein Band Awards Concert on Monday featured two original compositions, sawhorses and tools and a lot of appreciation.
Both the Jazz Band and the 9-12 Concert Band performed several selections in the 90-minute concert. Songs included performances as solos, duets, and the entire band as follows:
• “Steak, at 5 AM” performed by the Jazz Band which created the composition;
• “Seven Minuets, Movements 1 & 3” by Mozart, performed by Karissa Shannon on the clarinet, and Isabelle Lopez on the flute;
• “Pony Express” by Chris Bernotas, performed by the entire band;
• “Air Gai” by Berlioz, performed by Brooke Ellis on the trumpet and accompanied by Ms. Murphy on the piano;
• “Celtic Ritual” by John Higgins, performed by the entire band;
• “Men at Work” by Chris Brooks, performed by the percussion section using tools and sawhorses;
• “Where Grace and Melody Resound” by Cory McBride, performed by the entire band;
• “2nd Minuet from L’Arlesienne” by George Bizet, performed by Isabella Lopez on the flute;
• “Carry on my Wayward Son” by Kerry Livgren as arranged by Murtha, performed by the entire band; and
• “One Giant Leap” by Eric Morales, performed by the entire band.
Between the last two performances, time was set aside for the recognition and presentation of awards to several students. Isabella Lopez received the top National Award from Cory McBride, the band director.
The following awards were presented to the following students: Solo/Ensemble Participant awards went to seniors Isabella Lopez, Karissa Shannon, Brooke Ellis, Elizabeth Schommer, and sophomore Landry Schuldt. The Music Library Manager award went to senior Gabby Kirkbride. Various section leader awards went to seniors Faith Edmonds (clarinet), Ashton Beatty (low instruments), and junior Andrew Rownd (alto saxophone). The drum major award went to Brady Rogers. The uniform manager and marching and drill manager awards went to freshmen Amera Schoultz and Kaitlyn Pattison.
The concert concluded with a presentation of gifts as a token of appreciation to director McBride by student representatives. The students expressed their appreciation to McBride for his efforts to make the band experience a fun and fulfilling one despite the changes wrought by the COVID pandemic.