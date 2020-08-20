Oelwein band students on this year’s leadership team Zoomed in on their technology last week to attend a virtual leadership camp.
Student leaders heard they can help with daily operations of the band by leading by example and following additional new policies to keep students safe during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“This includes procedures for using and handling instrument bell covers and musician face masks that will be necessary in the band world,” said Cory McBride, who led the camp and directs instrumentalists grades 7-12. “Our student leaders also do an exceptional job with helping to create a fun and energetic band experience for all band members. This will be just as important this year, although they might have to get creative on how to go about it while being socially distanced. But I have confidence that they can come up with effective solutions for how to achieve this.”
Following an ice-breaker where students shared hobbies they picked up during pandemic-related downtime, students listed qualities that they have observed strong leaders exhibiting. Common responses were effective communication, reliability, positivity, putting others first, responsibility and teamwork.
“With this school year looking different from the beginning, many new COVID-related policies in place, and any number of things still evolving in terms of planning, it’s going to be extra important this year to embrace new opportunities, different ways of doing things and patience,” McBride added to the list of leader-qualities.
“Three main points of leadership I have taken from our meeting are responsibility, effective listening skills and patience,” said leadership team member Brody Rogers, noting their importance in band and in the community.
Rogers has seen these skills in practice.
“I have witnessed many members working to be better listeners in their section and, in doing this, having to work on being patient as well,” Rogers said. “Communication is a big part of band, and listening has been a big part of working effectively together. Whether it has been someone needing help with a note, or a spot on the field, I have seen many people working on listening; and it has been beneficial.”
The group discussed areas of focus for each band leadership position such as drum majors, section leaders and various managers who focus on such areas as uniforms, equipment, media and the sheet music library.
“I reminded them that they are student leaders within the band, but that true leadership is not confined to a particular space,” McBride said. “There’s no reason that you can’t be a positive and strong leader outside those (band room) walls within the rest of the school or out into the community.”
The group brainstormed what areas might present challenges this year that the student leadership team could help change for the better, such as continuing a fun band culture, building cohesion both socially and musically, and continuing to improve musically.
McBride opened the forum for feedback.
“As a student leadership team, I always invite them to give me their honest thoughts, suggestions, and feedback,” McBride said. “As student representatives of the entire band, I always take their input seriously and use it to make the best, most informed decisions for our program. I make sure to tell them each year, this is not MY band. This is OUR band. Because of this, I think it’s important that the students have a voice in who we are and where we’re going as a band.”
The virtual camp ended with a student-led brainstorm listing aspects of the band program last school year that they felt were strengths, as well as shortcomings, with some guidance.
“Using these two lists, we’re creating our 2020-2021 band goals and expectations,” McBride said. “In the end, we’ll have a document of usually 8-10 goals (and) expectations that the students feel are important for leading us towards success throughout the year.”
As for his personal take-aways, Rogers said, “I am going to try and understand when people need help and how more often. I am going to work harder and be more responsible with my time and my actions.”