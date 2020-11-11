Melissa Franzen, who teaches introductory band at the Oelwein Schools, issued the call in late July to construct specialty masks for all Oelwein band students to accommodate mouthpieces and their instrument bells, based on a University of Colorado study the Iowa High School Music Association shared.
The generous response of the community blew her away.
“With COVID cases circulating within our community, our Band department was desperate for ideas on how to keep students playing and performing safely,” Franzen said. “After receiving guidance from the Iowa High School Music Association, we learned that in order for students to safely perform (on) instruments and limit the number of aerosols produced from instruments, it was vital that we find a way to create student face masks and instrument bell covers to catch and limit the aerosol particles produced.”
But the specialized masks the association recommended were not commercially available.
So several community volunteers assembled 200 bell covers and 200 mouthpiece masks for students.
The bell covers were all made by Homecoming, in late September, as were the high school band face masks. Students debuted them in the drive-by parade in front of the school followed by the pep rally. The face masks were finished last week.
“As a teacher and the beginner band director at the Oelwein Middle School, I have always felt a wonderful sense of encouragement and pride for our program from our community,” Franzen said, noting her eight years here and “so many positive relationships with students, families, and community members” created. “However, the showing of support given to our band program this fall is unlike anything I have ever experienced as a teacher.”
“Joy Purdy worked on the face masks, and started with the high school band as they had performances scheduled,” Franzen said, noting the Homecoming activities. “Joy finished up the middle school face masks and delivered them to me at the middle school last week, so we now have face masks for our students (6-8) as well.”
Franzen has yet to use the face masks or bell covers with her sixth-graders because they are concluding a bucket drumming unit. When they perform at the unit’s conclusion, she hopes to record it and share it with the community.
“Once we are done with that performance, we will begin using the face masks and bell covers to start playing their instruments in school again,” she said of the sixth-graders.
“I would publicly like to thank Sue and Laura Schlitter for leading the way on designing and creating instrument bell covers for our entire 5-12th grade Band program,” she said. “Thank you to Nancee Gearhart, Mary Frisch, and Kathy Hintz for helping create them, as well as to Farmer’s Daughters Quilts for ordering our supplies and allowing the sewers to use their sewing room.
“Not having any patterns to go off of, they created covers that easily fit over our instruments, catching aerosols that escape from the end of instruments. They created over 200 bell covers that are machine washable, durable, and meet safety standards established by the IHSMA.”
“The instrument bell covers were only half of our safety needs for performing,” Franzen said. “We also had to find face masks that would allow students to stay masked while performing on their instrument. Simply cutting a hole in a face mask does not provide a safe option, as student mouths are still exposed. More creativity was needed in creating a safe face mask; allowing the instrument to go up to the student’s mouth, yet still allowing for adequate face coverage.
“This is when our department has been fortunate enough to have Christina Glew and Joy Purdy step in with their creativity and sewing skills.
“As of today, they have created face mask designs for every wind instrument in our band that allow instruments to go to student faces without students touching their face masks, and provide coverage over the instrument and student face, limiting the aerosols dispersed into the air,” Franzen said. “These masks are also machine washable, durable, and also meet the safety standards established by the IHSMA.
“Without the help of Sue and Laura Schlitter, Nancee Gearhart, Mary Frisch, and Kathy Hintz, Joy Purdy, and Christina Glew, our Band department would be unable to safely rehearse this school year,” Franzen said. “There would have been no marching band at Homecoming or the home football games. I would have been unable to recruit or start any beginners in our program this year.
“I feel so honored and so blessed to live and work in a community that is so caring, supportive, and creative,” Franzen concluded. “Oelwein really is awesome.”