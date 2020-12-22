MAYNARD -- The Oelwein-West Central doubleheader tonight has begun with West Central girls basketball's best scoring half of the season.
The Blue Devils took a 40-12 lead into the half, sinking four 3-pointers.
West Central's Abby Squires led all scorers with 12, including two 3-pointers. Marlee Squires scored 11, with one 3-pointer followed by Bryleigh Rouse with 7, Emma Michaels with 5, and Aaliyah Gordon with 5. Gordon also sank a 3-pointer.
Malayna Kiel led Oelwein with 6 points. Rachel Rulapaugh scored 5, making the Huskies' only 3-pointer. Natalie Crandall scored 1.
Oelwein held West Central to 4 points in the third, but added only 4 themselves.