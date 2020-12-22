Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

West Central Oelwein

West Central's  Marlee Squires drives against Oelwein's defense in the first half of Monday's game in Maynard. 

 CHRIS BALDUS | Oelwein Daily Register

MAYNARD -- The Oelwein-West Central doubleheader tonight has begun with West Central girls basketball's best scoring half of the season.

The Blue Devils took a 40-12 lead into the half, sinking four 3-pointers.

West Central's Abby Squires led all scorers with 12, including two 3-pointers. Marlee Squires scored 11, with one 3-pointer followed by Bryleigh Rouse with 7, Emma Michaels with 5, and Aaliyah Gordon with 5. Gordon also sank a 3-pointer.

Malayna Kiel led Oelwein with 6 points. Rachel Rulapaugh scored 5, making the Huskies' only 3-pointer. Natalie Crandall scored 1. 

Oelwein held West Central to 4 points in the third, but added only 4 themselves. 

Tags

Trending Food Videos