Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Hamilton

Senior forward Cole Hamilton completes a layup Friday, Jan. 15, at home against Waukon.

 Chris Baldus | Oelwein Daily Register

Oelwein Huskies basketball will play Waukon on tonight, making up games canceled on Friday because of weather conditions. The girls teams will play in Oelwein. The boys teams will play in Waukon. The varsities will tip off at 7:30 p.m. in each location.

Trending Food Videos