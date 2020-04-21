The Oelwein School Board on Monday approved new leadership at the high school.
"I am so excited to welcome Mr. Tim Hadley and his wife and family to Oelwein," Superintendent Josh Ehn said. "Following the principal interviews, we had positive feedback on both candidates so I decided under these unprecedented times to extend the assistant principal contract to our second finalist, Mr. Nick Schauf, and he graciously accepted. OHS will be in very capable hands next year."
Both new high school administrators joined the teleconference meeting at different times and expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity.
In all, the board approved three contracts for the 2020-21 school year and accepted three resignations.
Hadley, the new high school principal, was contracted at $105,000.
Schauf will be the activities director and assistant principal at $92,000.
Bethany Hadley will teach high school math at $52,195.42.
Vocational agriculture and FFA teachers Dan Doeing and Mikayla Hartl both resigned to accept jobs closer to their hometowns.
Doeing said he will teach at Urbana High School in Illinois.
“Oelwein FFA has ranked well on the state level and nationally largely due to the support this department has received at the building and district level to provide the best opportunities for those involved,” Doeing said. “Please continue to support this program.”
Hartl said she was given the opportunity to return to her alma mater.
High School Principal Travis Druvenga said interviewing of vocational ag teacher candidates would begin this week, and "We hope to have somebody hired by the end of this week."
Druvenga, who is returning to his alma mater in the fall, congratulated Hadley and Schauf and said he had made himself available to assist in the transition.
Julie Williams resigned as high school speech coach as well.
The board also approved contracts sharing department directors with Starmont for 2020-21, which the Starmont Board president signed April 6. Starmont will reimburse Oelwein 50% of the annual salary and benefits for Transportation Director Michael Hillman. Oelwein will reimburse Starmont 20% of the annual salary with benefits package for Human Resources Director Cristen Bockenstedt. Their salaries were not noted.
Oelwein will pay the Keystone Area Education Agency $61,348.62 for salary and benefits of the full-time technology support specialist for 2020-21, who was unnamed in the contract, which the AEA administrator signed and dated April 13.
Also in contracts, Oelwein will share men’s and women’s swimming and men’s soccer with Cedar Falls next school year and pay $50 for each Oelwein student who participates. Oelwein’s academic eligibility standards apply. Personal equipment such as swimsuits and caps will be the responsibility of the athlete.