As the Oelwein High School bowling team celebrated its seniors Friday night, they also celebrated their second meet of the season.
The Huskies boys team defeated the Indians by 223 pins, 2,575-2,352.
Oelwein led 1,574-1,509 after the first half of the meet, the individual games. Sophomore Austin Espe had the high two-game series of 322 followed by junior Sebastian Abernathy with 317, senior Austin Hoover with 316, senior Storm Schmidke with 311, senior Jestin Espe with 308 and junior Nathan Dolf with 289.
Waukon’s Drew Richards had the high series overall with a 338.
The Huskies averaged about 200 pins per baker game in the second half of the meet, outscoring Waukon 1,001 to 843. Oelwein’s baker game scores were 210, 199, 203, 184, and 205.
Oelwein and Waukon each now have season records of 2-5.
UP NEXT: The Huskies will host North Fayette Valley at 4 p.m. Friday at Viper Lanes.