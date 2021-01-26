Oelwein boys bowling’s 294-pin win over North Fayette Valley on Tuesday gives the Huskies a unique streak. Oelwein has won two in a row with the same pin total — 2,757.
Oelwein defeated the TigerHawks 2,575 to 2,281. On Friday, Oelwein won 2,757 to 2,352 over Waukon. Both meets were bowled at Viper Lanes in Oelwein.
Against NFV, the Huskies led 1,757 to 1,575 after the first round of the meet, the individual games.
Oelwein sophomore Austin Espe les his team with a 414 series. In his first game, he rolled a personal season’s best game of 258. In his second, he scored 156.
Senior Jestin Espe rolled a 392 series. His first game was 180. His second 212.
Junior Sebastian Abernathy, who had a 373 series, also rolled his personal season’s best game of 203. He put up a 170 in his second game.
Senior Storm Schmidtke rolled a 157 and a 148 for a 305 series.
Junior Nathan Dolf rolled a 112 and a 161 for a 273 series.
Sophomore Tyrone Armstead in his first varsity action this season rolled a 148 and a 124 for a 272 series.
NFV junior Kelton Loomis led the TigerHawks with a 364 series (200, 164) followed by sophomore Mason Brown-Gonnerman 337 (163, 174), sophomore Thomas Sadler 319 (169, 150), sophomore Brice Burgin 278 (134, 144), sophomore James Baumler 277 (140, 137) and sophomore Carter Schlawin 193 (101, 92).
In the baker games, round Oelwein outscored NFV 817 to 706. Oelwein’s baker game scores were 121, 189, 191, 163 and 153. NFV’s scores were 138, 135, 126, 169 and 138.
UP NEXT
Oelwein will travel to Panther Lanes in Tripoli on Friday to face Denver. Bowling begins at 4 p.m.