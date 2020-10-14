TGIF League
Oct. 2
Team Standings W L
Cobra Kai 18 0
Pocket Pounders 18 0
Money Shot 11 7
CJ’s Trophies & More 9 9
Pickle Kitties 9 9
Full Circle Services 9 9
Chaotic Overdose 9 9
Fairbank Locker 7 11
Clete and Connies 0 18
Individual Highs Game Series
Eric Mast 288 646
Dennis Nuss 257 650
Brian Roth 246 690
Charlotte Fauser 185 500
Hallie Roth 171 461
Ashley Grasso 166
Sara Gilson 458
Suburban League
Oct. 1
Team Standings W L
Scheel’s Lawn Care 36 18
5 Star Merchant Serv 31 23
NE Iowa Auto Sales 27 27
CJ’s Trophies & More 25 29
LeRoys — Aurora 25 29
Horkheimer Homes 18 36
Individual Highs Game Series
Ronnie Pattison 258 704
Doug Weber 244
Charlie Chapman 243 674
Dennis Nuss 643