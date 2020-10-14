Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

TGIF League

Oct. 2

Team Standings W L

Cobra Kai 18 0

Pocket Pounders 18 0

Money Shot 11 7

CJ’s Trophies & More 9 9

Pickle Kitties 9 9

Full Circle Services 9 9

Chaotic Overdose 9 9

Fairbank Locker 7 11

Clete and Connies 0 18

Individual Highs Game Series

Eric Mast 288 646

Dennis Nuss 257 650

Brian Roth 246 690

Charlotte Fauser 185 500

Hallie Roth 171 461

Ashley Grasso 166

Sara Gilson 458

Suburban League

Oct. 1

Team Standings W L

Scheel’s Lawn Care 36 18

5 Star Merchant Serv 31 23

NE Iowa Auto Sales 27 27

CJ’s Trophies & More 25 29

LeRoys — Aurora 25 29

Horkheimer Homes 18 36

Individual Highs Game Series

Ronnie Pattison 258 704

Doug Weber 244

Charlie Chapman 243 674

Dennis Nuss 643

