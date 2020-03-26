Baseball may be known as the great American pastime, but in today’s world of COVID-19 the wide open greens of a golf course are practically built for social distancing, the new nationwide pastim.
Being able to enjoy the fresh air of the greens also makes it easier for golf teams like Oelwein’s high school team to gear up for the season. All high school classes and activities have a return date of Monday, April 13 for now.
If the season does start back up by then, the boys team has four seniors that will lead the team and provide mentorship to the younger golfers.
“I am very confident in our senior leaders to help with the large number of first-time golfers out this year,” head coach Derek Kuennen said.
Those four seniors, who are varsity letter winners, are Richard Tournier, Hunter Penhollow, Adam Deaner and Nolan Williams.
Additionally, the Huskies will have several underclassmen looking to come back strong after being out the last couple years, including Logan Hershey, Cole Hamilton and Gabriel Partman.
The girls top returners are senior Sydney Gefaller and sophomore Madeline McShane.
“Both have shown themselves to be positive leaders for our team and have made great strides at improving over the course of their careers,” Kuennen said.
The competition will be strong as usual, especially in conference.
“We face a number of very strong conference teams each year and typically New Hampton, Decorah and Waverly are very skilled,” Kuennen noted.
As the schedule currently stands, the boys first meet could be Monday, April 13 at Crestwood at 4 p.m. The girls would tee off on Friday, April 17, at the Waverly Municipal Golf Course at 3 p.m.