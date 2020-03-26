The times we’re living in are unprecedented. Every major sporting league and event is on a hiatus until further notice. On the flip side, the future for the time being is clearer for high school sports, at least in Iowa, with a set return date of Monday, April 13.
If that date stays in place, track teams across Iowa will be chomping at the bit to sprint out of the blocks back to a sense of normalcy. Gov. Kim Reynolds said on Thursday she is not yet changing the end date of her school closings recommendation.
In the meantime, coaches like Oelwein track head coach Gary Goeller are doing the best they can to send workout plans to their athletes to keep them in shape for a season they’re not even sure will take place. Videos have surfaced of professional and various other athletes doing whatever they can to workout such as running from wall to wall indoors, running outside for a breath of fresh air and so on.
If there is a season, Oelwein will have a group of experienced athletes ready to lead the way.
“We have a great group of seniors coming back this year,” Goeller said. “We also have a lot of talented sprinters for both boys and girls.”
Top returners for the boys include seniors Nick Dittmer and Camren Palmer, who were part of the squad that placed fourth at State in the shuttle hurdle relay last season.
On the girls side Lauren Harrison and Malayna Kiel both qualified for State last year in the shuttle hurdle relay as well.
Newcomers on the girls side that will look to step up are freshman sprinter Kayla Voges and freshman thrower Alexiana Pryor. The boys‘ freshmen newcomers include sprinters Jayden White, Jaxon Weber, Carter Jeanes and Ben Maillie, along with thrower Parker Sperfslage and middle distance/distance runner Ray Gearhart.
Top competition that the Huskies will face include North Fayette Valley, Waverly Shell-Rock, Decorah and Dyersville Beckman.