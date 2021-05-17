WAVERLY — The Oelwein boys golf team closed out its season and its time in the Northeast Iowa Conference with a seventh-place finish at the conference tournament Monday at Waverly Municipal Golf Course.
Waverly-Shell Rock captured the team championship with at 30 strokes over par. Go-Hawk junior Hogan Hansen placed first individually with a 72, (+2).
Waverly had four golfers finish in the top 5.
New Hampton (+71) placed second followed by Decorah (+74), Charles City (+90), Waukon (+98), Crestwood (+100) and Oelwein (+146).
Oelwein’s top finishers were freshmen Trevor Kane and Owen Gieselman, who tied for 33rd place. They each shot 106 (36 over par).
Freshman Camden Huffman and sophomore Brock Steinlage tied at 35th, each shooting a 107 (+37).
Junior Ryan McKeeman placed 40th with a 112 (+42).
Oelwein is moving to the North Iowa Cedar League next season.