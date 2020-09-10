WEST UNION — Oelwein’s varsity boys cross country team finished third out of 12 on Thursday at the North Fayette Valley meet.
Brennan Sauser led the way for the Huskies by finishing third, followed by Ray Gearhart (9th), Andrew Rownd (13th), Lane Rechkemmer (34th), Brody Rogers (35th), Jacob Sullivan (36th), Benjamin Driscoll (39th), Ryan Mortenson (51st), Ryan Rael (55th), CJ Beatty (57th), Devon Pint (60th), Ian Paul (75th) and Alex Smith (93rd).
The Oelwein girls placed 10th out of 12 teams
Libby Gearhart led the Huskies by finishing 21st, followed by Maria Rael (25th), Alexa Berryman (58th), Jillian Prouty (59th), Malayna Kiel (60th), Hannah Jans (74th), Jory Mortenson (93rd), Sydney Rahe (98th) and Ella Schunk (127th)
Oelwein’s middle school boys placed first out of nine teams.
Christian Latham took first, and was followed by Oelwein teammates Dylan Hamilton (9th), Caleb Schunk (17th), Logan Gonzales (19th), Aiden Pattison (21st), Landon Dowd 23rd), Keyshaun Williams (27th), and Tyler Hoover (32nd).
Oelwein’s middle school girls team placed first out of 10 teams.
Jenna Bahe led the Huskies with her second-place finish, followed by Merissa Rogers (9th), Avarie Rahe (10th), Claire Prouty (14th), Emma Hoveland (20th), Emma Woodson (24th), Layla Berry (44th) and Alexandria Cook (45th).