ARLINGTON — The Oelwein boys basketball team opened the season with a 59-29 win at Starmont.
The Huskies raced to a 22-4 lead in the first quarter and never trailed in Michael Mohlis's first game as head coach.
"We came out firing on all cylinders last night," said Mohlis. "Senior Jacob King knocked down a few shots early to spark the team.
King, a senior guard, finished the night with 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Junior forward Cole Hamilton added 18 points and grabbed five rebounds.
"Those two are going to be a two-headed monster scoring wise," Mohlis said. "Our guys were all in from the opening tip to play as a unit, giving great effort and competing.
"Some guys with some unseen stats were Brennan Sauser, Ethan Studebaker and Duncan Tripp. I thought all three brought energy and toughness in a way that isn't seen in the points column.
"Brennan had multiple steals and dive attempts onto the floor. Ethan did a lot of little things as well; with rebounding and on ball defense. Duncan the same too, he took a charge by sprinting down to the other end after a turnover. Those types of things are what good teams do on a consistent basis, teams can rally behind that!"
Rounding out the scoring was Studebaker, with 6 points followed by Tripp (4), Carter Jeanes (3), and Sullivan (2).
For Starmont, senior guard Keaton Kruger led with 12 points followed by junior Nick Henry (7), junior Isaac Meade (3) junior Garrett Waterhouse (2), junior Will Patrick (2) and Junior Draven Kramer (2).
Last season, the Oelwein boys opened at home against Starmont, winning 59-44.
SCORING BY QUARTER
Oelwein _ 22 _1 8 _ 9 _ 10 — 59
Starmont _ 4 _ 12 _ 6 _ 7 — 29
UP NEXT
The Huskies travel to Jesup on Thursday for the J-Hawks season opener. Game time is 7:45 p.m. The last time these teams met, on Dec. 3, 2019, Jesup won 71-22. Brody Kresser, a guard now in his senior year, scored 27 points that day.
Oelwein will host Dunkerton at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday.