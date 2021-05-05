Casey’s General Store Manager Kelly Cummings wiped away tears and pressed her hands to her heart while thanking the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development and its Positively Oelwein Committee on Wednesday after they surprised her with a Clapper Award for customer service.
OCAD and committee members walked into the store while clapping in time to present the award.
“I thought some little kid had their mom’s heels on,” Cummings told them afterward.
She was “not at all” expecting it, she told the Daily Register.
Even though to her own admission she learned customer service early on.
Cummings also expressed hometown pride for Oelwein.
“Growing up here, I’m very proud to be the manager here,” she said. “Very proud to serve the people that gave back to me and my family, and give back everything Oelwein has given me in the last 40-plus years.”
Cummings’ parents are Chuck and Barb Geilenfeld.
“My dad owned the funeral home here in town for years,” she said, as many know.
Customer service was part of the environment.
“I learned that from a very young age, watching my dad take care of families and the community around him and I just knew how important it was to treat people that come into your business as if they’re your family, and they mean a lot to you, so that’s something I take pride in.”
That positive attitude came to the notice of her nominator.
“I nominated Kelly because she’s got great customer service and always has a smile on her face, and she works really hard,” said Sandy Magsamen with Positively Oelwein. “This day and age with the pandemic, she’s dealing with a lot of difficult (situations), people that can’t come into the store, they have to do curbside service. It’s pretty awesome and she does a fantastic job, so I wanted to make sure she got recognized.”
Casey’s has adapted to the pandemic. They offer curbside pickup. Staff continues to wear masks. Early in the pandemic, their staff asked that people not to reuse drink containers. And they got rid of their tables.
“It was very hard because we were at times very busy and short staffed, and I had to make sure my staff was safe and kept our customers safe,” Cummings said. “We kept trying to keep our positive attitude and making sure we were greeting our customers and making sure they felt safe and comfortable. We didn’t treat them any different even though, you know, it was scary for all of us, we didn’t know whether we were going to get it or not get it, but we wanted everyone to feel they were still at home here.
“I have three or four sets of coffee guys that used to come in and sit in the morning,” she said. “So I miss that.
“But they do still come in regularly and get their coffee, so occasionally when I see them, I’ll buy their coffee for them to say ‘Hey, I miss you,’ stuff like that. That even though things have changed, we still remember them and miss them and care about them.”
Cummings has three years of service at Casey’s.