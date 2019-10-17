Oelwein Celebration, Inc., is working on fundraising for next year’s Oelwein Celebration to be held June 5, 6 and 7. One upcoming event will bring the all-stars of Midwest pro wrestling to Oelwein High School gymnasium for what is being labeled the “Howl of the Huskies.”
Saturday, Oct. 26, 3XWrestling (3XW) will bring its action-packed wrestling attraction in a debut appearance at Huskies gymnasium. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. meet and greet for VIP ticket holders. The tag team wrestling action begins at 7:30 p.m.
The main event features two young wrestlers “The Queen Bee” Brooke Valentine and her partner Lil”N8 versus two veterans of the ring, Gil Rogers and Marti Belle.
Rogers got his start through an MTV special, “So you want to be a pro wrestler,” and has gone on to wrestle across the country, including in the WWE.
Belle has competed in TNA Impact, WWE’s Mae Young Classic, and appeared in the recently premiered NWA Power.
Six other matches will round out a full night of wrestling action at the 3XW Howl of the Huskies fundraiser for OCI. Matches include The Hair Metal Hearthrob Dallas Cade vs 80s Pop Icon Donnie Peppercricket; Luke Langley vs Ian Phillip Aaron; Cold Stone Tim Boston vs Mighty Micah; and the tag team of Justin Decent and Brady A Dezire vs The American Bulldogs w/ The Darok.
3XW is a Des Moines-based, family-friendly wrestling promotion that has been twice recognized as the Promotion of the Year for the Midwest.
Advance tickets are available at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4416664. Ticket prices are $20, VIP first row ringside; $15 VIP second row; general admission $10 adult, $8 high school with ID, $5 ages 6-12, and free admission for kids ages 5 and younger.