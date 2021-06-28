It takes many hands to pull off a town celebration year-after-year. Oelwein has been holding a town celebration each summer (with the exception of last year’s pandemic) since the nation’s Bi-Centennial in 1976.
Each year presents its own challenges, and this year was no exception. Coming off an empty event season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and unsure early on this year of making plans for a June community event, the Oelwein Celebration Committee did its share of last-minute scrambling to make this year’s Celebration happen.
Focusing on a family-friendly community celebration, not specifically intended as a celebration for the 4th of July, the committee changed the Oelwein Celebration date to the first Saturday of June each year beginning in 2014. That way, it would eliminate some of the “Which 4th of July event do we attend?” competition for attendance. The decision proved to be good one, considering the time, energy and financial support needed to be successful.
Each year has had a variety of events at City Park, along with great food and other vendors. For the first time, 3XWrestling debuted at the Oelwein Celebration and was well-received, especially with Oelwein native Adam Love as one of the main events. Another new attraction was the pedal car races, which brought out the kid in all ages.
People lined the street for the Saturday morning parade and area musicians showed great talent in entertaining both Friday and Saturday at the park.
One of the factors that has been a constant in all the years of Oelwein Celebrations has been the smiling greeters at the City Park entrance attired in their yellow Oelwein Lions Club vests. This group of volunteers works the gate in rain or shine, heat, humidity, you name it.
This year it was hot and humid for those Lions standing at the park entrance accepting donations. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, the Lions collected approximately $500. The Oelwein Celebration Committee, grateful for the continued volunteer support from the Lions, has split the gate donations with the Lions.
After the books were wrapped up for another year, Committee member Barbara Rundle presented a check for $250 to Lion Janet Wissler on Monday. Wissler said the Lions have not made plans for the funds as yet, but she said everything the Lions do is for the community, so it will be put to good use.
Rundle said the Committee begins meetings for next year’s Celebration next month. Meetings are held the second Sunday each month at the Community Plaza beginning at 6 p.m. New members and volunteers are always welcome. For more information, persons can check out the Oelwein Celebration, Inc. Facebook page.