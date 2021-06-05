The Oelwein Celebration drew a crowd out to City Park early Saturday afternoon despite temperatures that reached into the 90s.
Collin Ricchio, a volunteer wearing his Dollar Fresh uniform (who is also organizer Anthony Ricchio’s son) was taking tickets for the inflatable activities and said he had people lined up to participate at 11:30 a.m. shortly after food vendors opened at 11.
Ricchio said he had taken tickets from over 50 people to participate in the inflatable activities by about 1:30 p.m.
From local food vendors such as T&T Barbecue and Get ‘r Fried to area musicians — including Bruce Bearinger and his band on Friday and a Cedar Rapids-based Dan Hartman and the Kick It Band Saturday — to hatchet throwing to go-carts to inflatables to balloon animals to a beanbag toss, there was something for everyone.
Oelwein Police Officer Brandon DeJong was working the beat and noted the break in festivities in 2020 during the pandemic.
“Hopefully people will come out to the park and enjoy the hard work that the committee put forth to make this happen today,” DeJong said.
The parade preceded the activities, on Saturday morning.
Professional wrestling including Oelwein’s Adam Love followed it in the evening, then music from Teaser with an intermission for fireworks.
An Oelwein Fire Department Breakfast and worship Sunday closed out the festivities.