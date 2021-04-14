The Oelwein Celebration Renewed Committee is going forward with plans for a town celebration despite pandemic uncertainties that made the decision come later than usual.
“Usually, by January, we have everything booked for the June event,” said Committee treasurer Deb Ameling. “This year, we didn’t decide until January we would go forward with it.”
Ameling said they are feeling better about their decision since the Covid-19 vaccines have become more widespread and City Park provides all the space for social distancing.
The Oelwein Celebration is set for the first weekend in June 4, 5 and 6. All of the events are still shaping up, however, tentative plans include food vendors and entertainment beginning at 5 p.m. Friday.
Saturday will feature a 5K race, followed by the annual parade at 10 a.m. through downtown Oelwein. Food vendors will open by 11 a.m. at the park. A flag-raising ceremony at noon will start off the after and evening of events including wrestle- “mania,” music, Kiddie Cars around the old ball diamond, beer garden, and of course, fireworks at dusk.
On Sunday, an ecumenical worship service will begin at 10 a.m. with food vendors after and more social time before booths are taken down in the afternoon.
“Many hands make light work, but there are not enough hands,” said Committee president Kimberly Pont. “We’re looking for volunteers to help make the Oelwein Celebration possible. It’s not for lack of desire, but lack of hands to complete the workload.”
Pont said volunteers are needed in all areas of the Celebration from set-up to tear-down, helping with the beverage tent, checking IDs for wristbands, snow fencing and signpost installations and marking vendor spots. Any and all help will be welcome.
Committee vice president Anthony Ricchio suggests local businesses would perhaps be willing to sponsor an event, or bring in a handful of employees to run the parade.
Ricchio said the other side of carrying out a town celebration is the money side. He said while the city has approved its help of $5,000, the committee had hoped for more due to the pandemic preventing fundraisers. He said the donation letters that normally were sent out, did not go out this year because the Committee wasn’t sure it could happen. Contributions of time and money are both welcome, he said. Persons can send donations to the Oelwein Celebrations PO Box 44, or at the Oelwein Celebration Renewed account with Veridian Credit Union. Those willing to give a few hours of volunteer time to the Celebration can call 319-283-0473 or send a message on the Facebook page, Oelwein Celebrations, Inc.