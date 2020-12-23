When Les Grundmeyer’s pastor at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, the Rev. Josh Schunk, asked him last year to craft a manger for the papier-mâché Reinking memorial nativity, Grundmeyer knew just which boards to use.
The nativity was donated in memory of Brenda, daughter of Bernard, and Renae, daughter of Mandy and Bernard Reinking.
“I had some weathered boards set aside,” he said. “They were the right boards for this.”
Back before his son, Trent got married in 2005, Grundmeyer had collected a trailer of barn wood from Trent’s then-future father-in-law near Carroll, Iowa.
“My idea of the original stable/manger was they didn’t have a lot of choices,” Grundmeyer said, recalling the Christmas story. “To me it looks like I picture the nativity scene: older; functional. This was it.”
The nativity in its new manger will be featured at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, at 402 E. Charles St., when the church hosts two drive-in community Christmas Eve services on Thursday.
Weather permitting, the nativity will go out under the drop-off canopy. It will remain up inside the church through Epiphany on Jan. 6, a holiday which commemorates the presentation of Jesus to the three wise men.
Participants will tune in on their FM radio dial at the 4 p.m. daylight service. The 10:30 p.m. service will be by candlelight. Both services will feature the Christmas story and offer the opportunity to sing carols, with projectors giving a visual aid to follow along during the whole service.
“We have a great hospitality group,” Schunk said.
Les and his wife Chris Grundmeyer will provide refreshment bags of apples and oranges.
Grundmeyer considers himself a hobby woodworker. He took shop in ninth grade at Starmont where he graduated in 1969. He has farmed in rural Aurora and Stanley “a few years — like 45.” He returned to the area after working three years in Des Moines when he was fresh out of University of Iowa.
He floored the lean-to manger with a half-inch of plywood and set off in search of a certain sand.
“I wanted it to look like Mideast sand — not Buchanan County sand,” he said. “I thought the sand would be lighter than we have here.”
Schunk inspected the manger a month ago.
“I said it looked fine, but I’d like to see a star on it,” the pastor said.
Grundmeyer found the star among tree-toppers in a big-box store in Marshalltown two weeks ago and mounted it on a half-inch steel rod found at home. Still, he thought it needed a couple of sheep. No one in town had them, so he went online.
Grundmeyer finished the manger last summer — except for finding the star — and it was a good thing he did.
He is now recovering from a Dec. 16 knee surgery that was postponed twice due to institutional needs for COVID-19 patient beds.
“They wanted to get mine done because they postponed it twice,” Grundmeyer said. “We finally got it done.”
The baby Jesus nativity piece in papier mâché, he confessed he dropped.
“So I broke Jesus, I had to get another one,” Grundmeyer said.
“I’ll pray for you,” Schunk said.
“Please,” the woodworker replied.
“It turned out great,” Schunk said of the scene.
“I’m happy with it,” Grundmeyer replied.
