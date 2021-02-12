5/6th Grade
Payton Haun
5th Grade, Clarinet
Payton has been practicing incredibly hard at home and is making huge progress in her lesson book. She consistently gets an entire lesson book page done at every band lesson, and has quickly become one of our most advanced 5th grade players so far. Congratulations, Payton! Keep up the great work!
7/8th Grade
Rachael Vine
8th Grade, Alto Sax
Rachael has made immense progress over the first half of the year. She always comes to her lessons with a sense of determination and preparation that leads to her musical accomplishments. Congratulations Rachael, and keep up the great work!
High School
Joshua Lopez
9th Grade, Trombone
Josh is someone who undoubtedly always gives 100% effort in each rehearsal and lesson. He listens attentively to feedback and works hard to implement those suggestions. All of this has contributed to Josh becoming a musical leader in our band. Congratulations Josh, keep up the great work!