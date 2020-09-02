Oelwein Community Schools on Tuesday announced steps being taken after learning a staff member has been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
This announcement was posted on the district’s Facebook page: “Today we have learned of our first potential COVID-19 positive exposure to one of our classrooms. Although we have taken great measures to keep our staff and students safe, we knew this would inevitably happen. This afternoon, we learned a staff member on our second grade team had been in close contact with someone that tested positive. Those that have been exposed will be quarantined for 14 days. The students that have potentially been exposed, and their families, have been notified and will isolate until we receive further testing information. The names of those involved will not be shared to protect their privacy. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during these complex times.“