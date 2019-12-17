Gutting and remodeling the interior of Wings Park Elementary School and upgrades at the high school appear to be top priorities for the Oelwein School Board as it continued Monday to discuss district facility needs.
Superintendent Josh Ehn sought confirmation about that consensus during the regular board meeting. He also asked for input on a second tier list of projects, such as upgrading and leasing the Sacred Heart School gymnasium, which is only in the preliminary research stage.
Ehn began the discussion with the largest projects.
“Just generally, the consensus was around the priority being gutting and remodeling the interior of Wings Park and changing the layout,” he said. “And the second priority being the high school corridor — entry, bathrooms, maybe the office, science labs those kinds of things in that main entry way, and then updating all the exterior windows.”
The Wings Park project would be one that would have to be done in one construction season, perhaps in consecutive phases, he said, while the high school projects could be done over several summers dictated by what the district could afford.
Board Member Charlene Stocker said her priority at the high school is security improvements first.
No board members raised an issue with the consensus Ehn reported.
Ehn went on to discuss a second tier of projects to be done with the roughly $300,000 in funding the district receives from the statewide school infrastructure sales and services tax.
He had a list, which included resurfacing the Husky Stadium track and the Sacred Heart gymnasium floor.
“The track resurfacing has to happen this summer,” Ehn said, adding that they have gotten every year they could out of the existing track.
The district is exploring what it will cost to upgrade the Sacred Heart School gymnasium to the point it could host high school games. The research is preliminary, ahead of any discussions with the private school, according to Ehn. He expects to have more information on the costs in the coming months.
“Our community’s given us tons and tons of feedback that we need another gym to play in,” Ehn said. “A new gym costs $4 million. The $250,000 that I have here is the absolute top that I think it would cost to get it into a very nice facility — that’s new bleachers, new floor, new lights, new paint, the works — and I don’t even think we’re going to touch that. It’s a fraction of what it would take to build a brand new gym.”
Once he gets the numbers in, he needs to approach the leadership of Sacred Heart, he said.
Board Member Dana Bostian said she would like to see improving the high school’s north parking lot eventuality rise as a priority on the list.