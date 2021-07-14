The Oelwein City Council approved assessing 47% of the Wings East Pavement Improvements Project to neighboring property owners when it met Monday.
Assessments to each property owner are based on a set rate and range in price from over $2,000, but do not exceed $12,000, per documents for the Council meeting.
“The project is complete and the assessments are now ready to be set,” City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger told the Council. “The property owners will have 10 years to pay the assessment at an interest rate 1.5996%. This is the same interest rate that the city is paying for the loan. The project has been approved by the engineer.”
The project was going to be split 50-50 between the city — for providing “general benefit” — and neighboring private property owners, who are legally deemed to draw a “special benefit” from the improvements.
Engineer John Gade with FOX Engineering Associates, Inc. explained in a June 17 letter to city officials why that split could not happen.
“Council cannot assess a property owner more than the approved Preliminary Assessment Schedule,” Gade wrote.
He gave the preliminary total project cost estimate at $650,000, in an April 13 letter to city officials, on which the Council acted at its May 11 meeting when it adopted a “Resolution of Necessity.”
“The completed project was $43,000 over the project estimate,” Gade continued. “Thus, the Total Final Assessment to private property owners will be equal or no more than the values shown on the Preliminary Assessment.”
The Wings East Pavement Improvements Project ended up costing $693,000, with the city of Oelwein paying 53% of that — $368,588.96 — and private owners being assessed the remaining 47% — $324,411.04.
The total project cost of $693,000 includes the base bid, change orders, and consultation fees, Gade wrote.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION
The project consisted of asphalt overlay and partial street reconstruction, 0.6 miles worth. It makes the vague shape of a digital-display-shaped “A” or double-crossbarred “pi” symbol with 12th and 13th Avenues NE forming the legs and Second and Third Streets NE forming the crossbars.
The paving project, all in the northeast part of town, generally includes a 3.5-inch hot mix asphalt overlay.
It included a full depth PCC replacement since the original scope draft dated March 2020 for portions of Third Street NE — about from addresses 1204-1216 — and 13th Avenue NE — the 200 block, in the original scope.
It added a deeper portion with subbase and grid along 235 feet of 13th Avenue NE in an attempt to diminish future frost boils, in the first change order dated Sept. 24, 2020.
Pavement removal and driveway and sidewalk replacements were included, although some of this was reduced to cut costs in the third change order, dated June 14, 2021.
CHANGING COST NARRATIVE
Although the engineer’s initial opinion of probable cost was $650,000 in April 2020, his opinion of probable cost for construction without contingency was $462,000.
On June 3, 2020, Gade informed city officials of the lowest responsible bid from Lodge Construction, Inc. of Clarksville. It was $441,953, amounting to 4.3% or some $20,000 below the engineer’s opinion (the $462,000). The city requested additional legal paperwork from the contractor. In change orders, the original contract price was then listed as $448,671.
However, with overrun, the final bill ended up being $476,418 as of the third change order, dated June 14, 2021.
The first change order added just over $25,000 to the project cost, putting it over budget by approximately $15,500.
This change order consisted of additional work on 235 feet of 13th Avenue NE in an attempt to diminish the historically occurring frost boils in the future.
“Work includes removal of sealcoat/granular/soils(18-inches), subgrade scarification, geogrid, longitudinal subdrain, drainable granular base, and 5-inches of HMA Pavement,” Gade wrote city officials, dated Sept. 24, 2020. “The goal of the reconstruction is to remove the poor soils in this area and drain the subbase in order to reduce the likelihood of pavement failures.”
The third change order, issued in engineering documents dated June 14, 2021, shows a “contract price incorporating this change order” of $476,418, based on a $10,869 net decrease from the prior (second) change order, on the completed project. This third change order includes miscellaneous increases and decreases.
OTHER COSTS
Doing the math, that leaves over $216,000 in fees other than the contract price ($693,000 minus $476,400).
Mulfinger attributed some of it to engineering, to the Daily Register.
“This project had significant engineer time as the city did a study to the road to understand what was even feasible,” Mulfinger said. “The engineers came to a lot of meetings to determine the improvement and what could be done. Oelwein does pay a lot of engineering fees because we want a field rep every day on site ensuring the project is done to the specifications.”
A tragic fatality occurred on-site last fall. The city mourns the loss. However, it was not known to be a significant factor in the progress of the project.
PAYMENT OF ASSESSMENTS
Neighbors being assessed are being notified by mail.
According to the notice that was approved:
Any assessment may be paid in full or in part without interest within 30 days after the date of the first notice being published (in the legal notices), with such payments to be made at the office of the city clerk.
Assessments of more than $500 which are not paid in full within that time period will be divided into ten (10) equal annual installments due on the first day of July, commencing July 1, 2022.
All unpaid special assessments will draw annual interest at 1.5996%.
Each installment will be delinquent from the Oct. 1 following its due date and will draw additionally the same delinquent interest and the same penalties as, and are paid to the county along with, property taxes.