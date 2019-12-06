The Oelwein City Council on Monday will vote on a plan to appoint a replacement for City Council member Matt Derifield, who resigned on Nov. 12.
The resolution the Council will vote on says, “The Council intends to fill the Council vacancy by appointment at the regular Council meeting on (Dec. 23, at 6 p.m.).”
The resolution also says the city will publish a legal notice about the planned appointment and advising that “the electors of the city of Oelwein of the right to file a petition requiring that the vacancy be filled by a Special Election.” The city would need to pay Fayette County to run a special election.
Derifield’s at-large council term expires Dec. 31, 2021.